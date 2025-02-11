Lao, Thai banks launch international partnership.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the partnership was signed in Vientiane last week by the Managing Director of APB, Philavanh Sophabmixay and President of BAAC, Chatchai Sirilai.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Laos’ Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Phongsaysack Inthalath; Deputy Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR, Khankeo Lamaningao; and the Thai Ambassador to Laos, Morakot Sriswasdi, who made speeches in support of the partnership.

Leaders from both sides highlighted the importance of cooperation and support from the governments of Laos and Thailand.

Representatives of public and private organisations, including department leaders from the Bank of the Lao PDR, the ministries of Labour and Social Welfare, Finance, and Public Security, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Employment Services Association, employment agencies, and management teams from both sides also participated in the event.