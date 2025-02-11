Finance Ministry plans ESG-linked LTF to boost investor confidence

The Finance Ministry is developing plans to establish a 180-billion-baht long-term equity fund (LTF) within the Thai ESG (environmental, social, and governance) framework, aiming to support investors during market downturns.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the ministry is exploring a policy to revamp existing LTFs, potentially transferring them into a new fund linked to Thai ESG principles.

This new fund would consolidate the current LTF market, which holds around 180 billion baht.

