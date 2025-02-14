Thailand to pilot 5 billion baht of tokenised bonds

The Thai government is set to launch a 5 billion baht pilot programme for new tokenised bonds in the 2025 fiscal year, opening up investment opportunities to retail investors.

The bond, which will not require asset collateral, will be traded on a dedicated digital platform.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the ministry is developing tokenised bonds, designed to be accessible to a broader range of investors. The initial 5 billion baht issuance will serve as a sandbox project, allowing the ministry to assess its viability and impact.

Currently under development, the scheme's details, including procedures and trading mechanisms, will be finalised and submitted to the Bank of Thailand for approval. Following the launch, the market’s response and overall performance will be closely monitored.