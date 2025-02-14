Thailand mulls tax breaks to attract overseas investment

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Thursday that the Ministry of Finance is reviewing the current tax regulations for income earned abroad and remitted back to Thailand.

The aim is to create a more favourable environment for investors and encourage them to repatriate funds.

Thailand recently amended its tax laws to bring them in line with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines.

Previously, income earned abroad was only taxed if it was brought into Thailand in the same year it was earned. The change meant that all repatriated income, regardless of when it was earned, became subject to income tax in the year it entered the country.