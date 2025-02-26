SCB sets sights on dominating Thai wealth market by 2026

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has unveiled an ambitious plan to secure top place in Thailand's wealth management sector by 2026, setting a 20% fee income growth target from the business.

The bank’s strategy is based on aggressive AUA (Assets Under Advisement) expansion, increased digital adoption and enhanced customer satisfaction.

At a press conference on Tuesday, CEO Kris Chantanotoke highlighted the strong growth potential of the wealth management sector, particularly in Asia and Thailand, citing projections of the country’s AUA reaching US$1 trillion by 2028.

He emphasised that wealth management will be a key driver of SCB’s growth, forecasting double-digit average growth.

SCB's three key performance indicators (KPIs) for achieving market leadership are: double-digit AUA growth, improved Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its current second-place ranking, and delivering investment returns that consistently outperform benchmarks.

