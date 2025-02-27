Krungsri Bank Raises Sustainable Finance Target to 250 Billion Baht, Outlines Growth Strategy

Krungsri Bank (Bank of Ayudhya) has dramatically raised its sustainable finance target to 250 billion baht by 2030, a substantial increase from the previous goal of 100 billion baht, underscoring its dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

This move, aligning with global sustainability trends, was announced alongside the bank's 2025 strategic priorities and growth targets.

Building on the 95 billion baht disbursed by the end of 2024, Krungsri aims to strengthen its leadership in sustainable finance through an expanded Social and Sustainability Finance (SSF) portfolio.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Yamato emphasized the bank's focus on supporting clients with sustainable finance solutions and driving environmental responsibility through green finance initiatives.



For 2025, Krungsri has set an overall loan growth target of 2-4%, with corporate lending expected to expand by 5-7%, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook based on Thailand's projected GDP growth of 2.7%.

The bank anticipates stable performance in the SME sector, focusing on working capital needs, while the retail segment is forecast for low single-digit growth due to high household debt concerns. Auto loans are expected to stabilize, and credit card and personal loans are targeted to grow by 5-7%.

