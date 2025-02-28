BOT Board Selects Somchai Sujjapongse as Chairman

Somchai holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Chulalongkorn University and obtained his master’s and doctorate degrees in economics from Ohio State University.

He has previously held several key positions in the Ministry of Finance, including director-general of the Customs Department and director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office. From 2015 to 2018, he served as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

He has also been a board member of several state enterprises, including the Government Savings Bank, the Government Lottery Office, and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

Earlier, the selection committee had voted to appoint Kittirat Na-Ranong, a former deputy prime minister and finance minister affiliated with the ruling Pheu Thai Party, as BOT board chairman. However, the Council of State ruled that Kittirat was ineligible for the position as he had not been out of a political advisory role for the required period.