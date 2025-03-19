How much is needed to buy Thai household debt?

The notion of buying people’s debt to ease Thailand’s financial burden has been a hot topic of conversation since former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra raised the possibility earlier this week.

Speaking at Phitsanulok University on Monday, Thaksin suggested buying all the people's debts from the banking system and allowing them to gradually pay it off. The move would also remove borrowers’ names from the Credit Bureau, allowing them to be free of debt and start afresh.

Thaksin, who is the father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn, insisted that this plan would not require any government funds as private investors would be purchasing the debts.

The Nation decided to look at the statistics of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to explore how much money would be needed to buy the Thai people’s outstanding debts.

The NESDC’s Thai Social Conditions Report for the third quarter of 2024 revealed that the country’s household debt stood at 16.34 trillion baht. Of this, 1.16 trillion baht are in non-performing loans (NPLs), or accounts with defaults of more than 90 days.

Of all the household debt, 34.3% or 5.6 trillion baht is from housing loans, 28% or 4.6 trillion baht from personal loans, 17.7% or 2.9 trillion baht from business loans, 10.2% or 1.7 trillion baht from auto loans, and 9.8% or 1.6 trillion baht from other loans.