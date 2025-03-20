Govt to tackle 427bn baht in NPLs from consumers and credit card debtors

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the government would encourage commercial banks to address non-performing loans (NPLs) related to small-amount debts owed by consumers and credit card users.

Pichai stated that debtors in this group each owed no more than 100,000 baht to their banks, and these were non-collateral debts.

He added that these small-scale debtors had not participated in the “You Fight, We Help” debt restructuring programme and accounted for 35% of banks' NPLs. He noted that small-scale NPL debtors collectively owed approximately 427 billion baht to commercial banks.