KTB-TTB merger set to form Thailand’s ‘Super Bank’

All eyes in the Thai banking industry are on the merger talks between the state-owned Krungthai Bank (KTB) and TMBThanachart Bank (TTB). When finalised, the deal will create a new “Super Bank” and become Thailand’s no.1 bank in terms of total assets.

KTB is a state-owned bank established in 1966 with the Finance Ministry being the largest shareholder. It has total assets of 3.64 billion baht, ranking in fourth position behind Bangkok Bank (BBL, 4.55 trillion baht), Kasikornbank (KBANK, 4.33 trillion baht), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB, 3.49 trillion baht), respectively.

TTB, in fifth place, has total assets of 1.72 trillion baht. After combining the assets of KTB and TTB, the new bank could have total assets of 5.36 trillion baht, overtaking BBL to become the number one bank in Thailand in terms of asset size.

TTB was founded as Thai Military Bank (TMB) in 1957, before merging with retail bank Thanachart Bank in 2019.

Last year, KTB reported total revenue of 206.63 billion baht and a profit of 43.85 billion baht. TTB, meanwhile, reported total revenue of 97.17 billion baht and a profit of 21.03 billion baht.