Govt may use AMC to buy credit card NPLs worth 335bn: Julapun

The government may establish a new asset management corporation (AMC) or utilise an existing one to purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) from credit card users, as part of efforts to address high household debt, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced.

The NPLs, valued at 334 billion baht, are part of the total 3.201 trillion baht in credit card loans, which constitute a significant portion of Thailand’s 13.6 trillion baht household debt.

