Govt may use AMC to buy credit card NPLs worth 335bn: Julapun

The government may establish a new asset management corporation (AMC) or utilise an existing one to purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) from credit card users, as part of efforts to address high household debt, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced.
The NPLs, valued at 334 billion baht, are part of the total 3.201 trillion baht in credit card loans, which constitute a significant portion of Thailand’s 13.6 trillion baht household debt.
According to the Finance Ministry, banks have already classified the 334 billion baht in credit card NPLs as doubtful accounts. The government plans to negotiate with commercial banks to acquire these accounts, allowing banks to increase their capacity to provide loans to small-scale borrowers.
Julapun stated that the Finance Ministry is still considering whether to establish a new AMC or use an existing one to manage the NPLs.
The Finance Ministry categorises household debt into five groups, with credit card NPLs being the only type the government plans to purchase. Other debt categories include: