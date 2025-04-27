Paopoom proposes linking Thailand, Luxembourg’s financial hubs

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Sunday that he had discussed linking Thailand’s and Luxembourg’s financial hubs with Luxembourg’s Finance Minister, Gilles Roth.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC, last week.

Plans for Financial Infrastructure Cooperation

Paopoom said he also discussed strengthening cooperation on financial infrastructure between the two countries.

Both sides expressed an intention to pursue bilateral collaboration through various mechanisms, such as memorandums of understanding, policy and regulation exchanges, and technical support. This cooperation aims to help Thailand further develop its financial hub.