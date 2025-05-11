SCB clarifies new transfer fees apply to business users only

Following widespread reports that Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) will begin charging a 5 baht fee for inter-account transfers starting June 7, 2025, the bank has issued an official statement to clarify the matter.

SCB confirmed that the new transfer fee only applies to corporate clients using the SCB Business Anywhere platform. Individual customers using the SCB EASY mobile app remain unaffected and can continue to make inter-account transfers free of charge as usual.

Details of the updated fee structure for corporate clients are as follows:

No fee for transfers between SCB accounts

5 baht per transaction for transfers to other SCB accounts via SCB Business Anywhere

Inter-regional transfers will incur a 0.1% fee of the transfer amount (minimum 10 baht, maximum 1,000 baht)