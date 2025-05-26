Thai Banks Slash Interest Rates to Prop Up Wobbling Economy

Thailand's major commercial banks are cutting interest rates, following the central bank's push to support struggling borrowers and shore up a fragile economy.

The move comes as Thailand's GDP growth lags behind its Southeast Asian neighbours, hampered by high debt, weak consumer spending, and slowing investment.

These domestic issues, alongside external pressures, have compelled banks to adopt a cautious approach to lending.

This is reflected in the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) Q1 2025 report, which showed commercial bank lending contracting for the third consecutive quarter by 1.3%. Non-performing loans (NPLs) are also on the rise, particularly for SMEs and home loans.

Suwannee Jatsadasak, a BOT Assistant Governor, confirmed ongoing talks with the Finance Ministry to launch a second phase of the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief programme by mid-to-late June.