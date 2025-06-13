TDRI warns small Pico Finance businesses at risk as loan rules are relaxed

The Finance Ministry has announced revisions to the regulations governing the hire purchase and leasing industry, particularly in the Pico Finance sector. These changes will allow Pico Finance businesses to extend loans across provinces, aiming to expand service accessibility and address liquidity issues faced by operators.

Currently, Pico Finance serves as a vital tool for providing credit to small borrowers at the local level, with the Finance Ministry issuing licenses and overseeing the regulation of this sector. Since its introduction in 2017, the sector has seen rapid growth, with total loan issuance reaching 50 billion baht and outstanding loans around 7 billion baht.

However, due to the ongoing economic slowdown and rising household debt, many businesses in the sector are facing challenges with loan repayment. Reports indicate that over 100 licensed businesses have voluntarily returned their licenses to the Ministry.