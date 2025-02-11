TDRI warns against raising Thailand's public debt ceiling above 70%

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has voiced opposition to raising the public debt ceiling beyond 70% of GDP, warning of potential financial instability.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at the TDRI, cautioned that raising the ceiling without a robust support plan would pose a significant risk to the Thai economy.

The public debt ceiling serves as a key measure of financial discipline, ensuring fiscal stability in the medium to long term. Historically, Thailand has maintained a strong fiscal position, with debt levels around 45% of GDP.

However, successive governments' spending measures aimed at short-term economic stimulus have eroded this position, exacerbating the country's debt situation. The COVID-19 pandemic further necessitated raising the ceiling to 70%.

