New Thai Digital Service Boosts Loan Access with Utility Data

A groundbreaking digital service has been launched in Thailand today, 30 June 2025, allowing citizens to use their electricity and water payment histories to strengthen loan applications.

This initiative, a collaboration between the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), the "Tang Rath" (State Channel) application, and the Bank of Thailand (BOT), aims to broaden access to legal credit, particularly for individuals without a regular income.

The DGA has partnered with the "Tang Rath" app and key utility providers – the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), and Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) – to roll out this innovative service.

Through the "Tang Rath" app, users can now request their water and electricity consumption and payment history free of charge.

This official digital document, certified with a secure Digital Signature to prevent forgery, can then be immediately submitted as supporting documentation for loan applications with financial institutions.

