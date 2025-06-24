Thailand Approves 151 Billion Baht Economic Stimulus Package to Counter Global Volatility

Transportation infrastructure receives 45.864 billion baht across 26 projects, targeting road connections between secondary cities, enhanced safety measures, and agricultural area networks.

The government expects to develop 417 kilometres of new roads, repair 1,689 existing routes, and improve safety at 3,604 locations, generating 285,000 jobs.

Tourism, a critical sector for Thailand's economy, will receive 10.053 billion baht through 420 projects aimed at improving tourist attractions, developing convenience systems, and enhancing safety measures including CCTV installation in key tourist cities.

Officials project the investment will attract over 2.76 million additional tourists, generating more than 55 billion baht in economic value.

The package also addresses export competitiveness through 11.122 billion baht in funding for agriculture, labour support, and digitalisation initiatives.

A significant 10 billion baht loan scheme will support over 1,700 establishments and approximately 100,000 jobs, particularly small and medium enterprises affected by US tariff policies.

Community economy projects receive 9.201 billion baht, including 4 billion baht for the National Village and Urban Community Fund and 3.641 billion baht for human capital development in education.

The government has strategically allocated higher proportions of funding to lower-income regions, particularly in the Northeast, whilst areas with higher per capita income such as Bangkok and the Eastern region receive smaller allocations.

This approach aims to support inclusive economic growth and reduce regional disparities.

