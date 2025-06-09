Thai Finance Minister Charts New Course: Less Export Reliance, More Domestic Growth

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has unveiled a strategic blueprint for economic reform, emphasising a move away from heavy export dependence towards fostering robust domestic balance and sustainable growth.

The announcement came on Monday during a special address to Thai ambassadors and consuls-general gathered at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok.

In his keynote speech, titled "Direction of Thai Economic Policy," Minister Pichai highlighted the current structural reliance of the Thai economy, where over 73% of national income stems from exports of goods and services, alongside a significant 60% from private consumption.

However, he stressed the government's firm objective to build a more balanced economic system, mitigating vulnerability to external factors and enhancing the nation's capacity for resilient growth.

This ambitious agenda will be driven by substantial investment in key infrastructure sectors, including transportation, education, public health, and energy.

