Pichai explains to IMF: Thailand needs budget deficit for key investments and economic restructuring

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Friday shared through X (formerly Twitter) that he had discussions with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding Thailand’s fiscal policy and overall economic outlook.

“We agree that international trade is highly uncertain right now, and Thailand’s economic stimulus must focus on infrastructure investment, job creation, and distributing opportunities across the country,” he said.

The IMF expressed a positive view on Thailand’s potential membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), stating that it would greatly benefit the development of markets and competition in the country. This, the IMF suggested, is an area the government must accelerate to foster long-term growth.