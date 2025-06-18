Thai Government Unveils THB 115 Billion Economic Boost

Thailand's Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, announced on Wednesday that the Economic Stimulus Board has given the green light to a substantial initial funding allocation aimed at invigorating the national economy.

This first tranche of 115 billion baht forms part of a broader 157 billion baht framework.

Speaking after the Economic Stimulus Project Policy Committee meeting, Pichai detailed that 70% of this initial sum will be channelled into crucial water and transportation infrastructure projects.

This includes initiatives for consumption, flood and drought prevention, and enhancing road connectivity between major and secondary cities.

A further 10% of the funds, approximately 10.53 billion baht, has been earmarked for tourism projects. The remaining funds are designated to address US tax measures, education, and other unspecified schemes.

