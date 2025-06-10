Economic stimulus committee postpones meeting due to unfinished screening of projects

Revised criteria for project selection

Julapun explained that the subcommittee responsible for screening the projects would redefine the criteria to ensure that only eligible projects are approved. For example, water resource projects will only be approved for areas that have previously been affected by drought, while new road projects must demonstrate the ability to enhance the competitiveness of local businesses. Additionally, projects with a budget below 500,000 baht will be rejected to ensure transparency in the e-bidding process.

Transparency and fiscal responsibility

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated during the Cabinet meeting that spending from the 157 billion baht fund must be transparent. She also reminded coalition partners that MPs should refrain from violating the constitution by seeking allocations to support or initiate personal projects during the vetting of the fiscal 2026 budget bill.

Potential impact of US trade barriers

Julapun also mentioned that not all of the 157 billion baht may be allocated for investments. Some of the funds could be used to mitigate the impact of US trade barriers on certain industries. The government anticipates that the effects of increased US import tariffs will be felt starting in the third quarter of 2025. He also revealed that trade talks between the US and Thailand could resume soon, with the US potentially imposing at least a 10% import tariff on Thai products. Thailand, however, will strive to ensure that its exports do not face a disadvantage compared to competing nations.

