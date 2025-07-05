ThaiBMA trims 2025 bond issuance forecast to 800 billion baht

Ariya Tiranaprakij, Deputy Managing Director of the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA), revealed that the association has revised down its forecast for corporate bond issuance in 2025 to 800 billion baht, from the previously estimated 850–900 billion baht.

The downward adjustment follows a 19.3% year-on-year decline in issuance value during the first half of the year, with total issuance amounting to 398.82 billion baht. The contraction was seen across both investment-grade and high-yield bonds.

The drop is largely attributed to a decline in maturing bonds, as many issuers opted to extend existing debt.

Meanwhile, companies with high credit ratings (AAA and AA) issued fewer rollover bonds, choosing instead to delay issuance in hopes of more attractive interest rates.

Some turned to bank loans or relied on strong internal cash flows, reducing the immediate need to issue new bonds.

Compounding the issue are uncertainties surrounding Thailand-US trade negotiations, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and prolonged sluggishness in the Thai economy since the Covid-19 pandemic.