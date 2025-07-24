Thai Banks Shutter Border Branches Amid Escalating Conflict with Cambodia

Major Thai banks have temporarily closed numerous branches located along the volatile border with Cambodia following a dramatic escalation in hostilities that has resulted in casualties and disruption to local communities.
The move, announced by the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA) on Thursday, prioritises the safety of customers, staff, and the public.
Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, stated that the TBA and its member banks have been closely monitoring the situation and have implemented emergency response measures.
"We are deeply concerned by the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, which has caused loss of life and property, as well as significantly impacting the livelihoods of local residents," Payong said.
As of 6:30 PM today, a total of 35 bank branches across seven provinces – Surin, Buriram, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat – have been temporarily closed. The affected branches include:
Individual member banks have been authorised to adjust opening hours for other branches and ATMs in high-risk areas as deemed appropriate.
Customers are advised that they can continue to conduct financial transactions through alternative channels, including mobile banking and internet banking, which remain fully operational.
The TBA encourages customers to check the websites, social media channels, or call centres of their respective banks for the latest information on branch closures and opening times, to plan their transactions accordingly.
The Thai Bankers' Association and its member banks extended their condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and offered unwavering support to the brave soldiers, officials, and all residents in the affected areas.
"We stand in solidarity with the Thai people to overcome this crisis together," the association concluded.