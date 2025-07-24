Thai Banks Shutter Border Branches Amid Escalating Conflict with Cambodia

Major Thai banks have temporarily closed numerous branches located along the volatile border with Cambodia following a dramatic escalation in hostilities that has resulted in casualties and disruption to local communities.

The move, announced by the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA) on Thursday, prioritises the safety of customers, staff, and the public.

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, stated that the TBA and its member banks have been closely monitoring the situation and have implemented emergency response measures.