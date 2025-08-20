Bank of Thailand Clarifies 50,000 Baht Transfer Limit Applies Only to Vulnerable Groups

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has issued urgent clarification that proposed 50,000 baht daily transfer limits will not apply to all customers, following widespread public concern over initial reports suggesting universal restrictions.

The central bank was forced to release a statement via its Facebook page on Wednesday after reports emerged that the BOT planned to implement blanket daily transfer limits of 50,000 baht by 2025 to reduce fraud risks and protect consumers from scams.

The announcement triggered unexpected panic amongst the public, prompting the central bank to issue immediate clarification through its official social media channels.

"There is no need to worry. Not everyone will be subject to the 50,000 baht transfer limit," the BOT statement emphasised.

The central bank confirmed that most customers will receive transfer limits appropriate to their usual transaction patterns. For instance, customers who regularly transfer amounts exceeding 50,000 baht will be allocated higher limits accordingly.