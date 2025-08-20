Foreign ownership in Thai stocks drops to 4.4 trillion baht

This has been offset by a rise in foreign investor participation, while institutional and fund investors have seen their share fall to 10-12%.

A recent study by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) research team focused on foreign ownership in the Thai stock market, including both SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI).

Using data up to June 2025, the report found that 854 listed companies had a total market capitalisation of 13.43 trillion baht, representing 97.89% of the total market capitalisation. Foreign investors held 4.43 trillion baht worth of Thai stocks, or 32.99% of the total market capitalisation.

In comparison, at the end of 2024, foreign investors owned stocks worth 5.84 trillion baht, or 33.82% of the total market capitalisation. The decline of 1.41 trillion baht, or 24.13%, was mainly due to two factors: