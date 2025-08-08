THAI Q2 profit hits 12.13 bn baht, market value reaches 370 bn baht

THAI and its subsidiaries announced their financial results for the second quarter of 2025, delivering robust performance with total revenue (excluding one-off items) of 44.82 billion baht, a 1.9% increase from 43.98 billion baht in the same period last year.

This growth was largely driven by strategic frequency expansion on key high-demand routes, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Denpasar.

Consequently, total passengers carried in Q2 2025 reached 3.97 million, up 4.2% year-on-year, with an average cabin factor rising to 77.0% from 73.2% during the same period last year.

This improvement reflects the company’s ongoing route network optimisation and expanded codeshare partnerships.

Total operating expenses (excluding one-off items) amounted to 34.64 billion baht, a decrease of 9% from the same period the previous year, driven by lower average jet fuel prices despite higher fuel consumption resulting from increased flight frequencies.

Other contributing factors included lower maintenance costs and other operational efficiencies.

As a result, THAI reported an operating profit before finance costs (excluding one-off items) of 10.18 billion baht, an increase of 71.8% from 5.92 billion baht in Q2 2024, with an Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) margin of 22.7%.