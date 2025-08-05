Thai Airways Eyes 400 Billion Baht Revenue by 2033 Amid Strong Recovery

Thai Airways (THAI) has set an ambitious revenue target of 400 billion baht by 2033 as it continues to build on a remarkable financial recovery.

The announcement comes as the airline’s shares resumed trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday, marking a significant milestone after a three-year suspension.

In an interview, Chai Eamsiri, the CEO of THAI, stated the airline is on track to meet its performance goals for the year, following a successful first two quarters.

The company has now recorded 10 consecutive quarters of profit, a stark contrast to previous years when it often struggled, particularly during the low seasons.

"The financial figures reflect a strong vote of confidence from investors in our organisation," Chai said, adding that the share price, which opened at 10.50 baht, was "beyond expectations" but justified when benchmarked against global industry peers.

The airline's recovery strategy is centred on a major fleet expansion, which will see its aircraft grow to 150 by 2033. This will include a mix of 60% Boeing and 40% Airbus planes.

The expansion is aimed at supporting new routes and increasing the airline's market share at Suvarnabhumi Airport from 26% to 35% by 2029.