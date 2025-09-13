BoT Explains 'Negative' Bank Balances and Unfreezing Delays

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has addressed public concerns about bank accounts showing negative balances and delays in unfreezing funds.

The central bank has attributed the problems to two separate issues and has ordered commercial banks to take immediate action.

According to Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor of the Payment Systems Policy and Financial Consumer Protection Department, the first cause of negative balances was a technical error.

On 1 September, an incomplete end-of-day data update resulted in incorrect balances for some deposit accounts.

The bank involved has since corrected the issue, and the BoT has instructed it to assist all affected customers and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.