Thai reserves hit record high as central bank reins in baht

The Thai baht remains a key focus for investors and businesses as it continues to appreciate, gaining more than 5% since the start of the year.

This sustained strengthening has driven Thailand’s foreign reserves to an all-time high, raising speculation in the market that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has intervened to prevent the currency from rising too sharply.

Sanguan Jungsakul, senior director for money and capital markets business at Krungthai Bank, said the baht’s rise has been largely driven by external factors, particularly the US dollar’s persistent weakness since the beginning of the year.

He noted that the baht’s 5% appreciation mirrors regional trends, with currencies in South Korea and Taiwan strengthening by 6–8%. This has prompted the BOT to step in, buying dollars and selling baht to curb excessive or rapid appreciation.

Rising gold prices have added further support to the baht, reinforcing expectations that the BOT will continue to monitor and manage the currency closely. As a result, Thailand’s foreign reserves have increased significantly, reaching a record level of over US$280 billion.

“The situation today is similar to 2021, but with one key difference: the US Federal Reserve has not cut interest rates to 0% as it did back then,” Sanguan said. “Still, the dollar’s weakness persists, and many countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, are also seeing their reserves climb to record highs, just like Thailand.”