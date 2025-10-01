KBank Doubles Green Finance Target to Bt500bn as Climate Pressures Mount

The bank has already delivered more than 173 billion baht in sustainable finance and investment, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 2.74 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This includes electric vehicle loans for more than 39,000 vehicles, green building loans covering over one million square metres, and loans for more than 500 sustainability projects.

The lender's new three-pillar strategy centres on becoming "a most trusted bank", reinforcing "future-ready resilience", and enabling "inclusive growth". This replaces its previous ESG-based framework.

Climate transition accelerates

In line with its Net Zero Commitment declared in 2021, KBank has reduced operational greenhouse gas emissions by 17.02 per cent in 2024 compared to its 2020 baseline.

The bank has installed solar photovoltaic systems across all main buildings and 161 branches, deployed more than 354 electric vehicles, and maintained carbon neutrality certification for eight consecutive years.

The bank is also managing decarbonisation strategies across six industrial sectors: power plants, upstream oil and natural gas, thermal coal mining, cement, aluminium and automotive.

Its power plant portfolio has reduced greenhouse gas emission intensity per gigawatt hour by 26 per cent compared to 2020 levels.