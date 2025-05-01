KASIKORNBANK FINANCIAL GROUP launched Orbix Group To Makes Strong Showing at Money20/20 Asia

KBank is also developing applications to improve customer access to digital financial services.

"With our readiness to address current financial market needs, combined with reliability and accessibility, we believe the Orbix Group will achieve break-even within the next 2-3 years, driven by growing investment and revenue streams," Karin stated.

Meanwhile, Pipit Aneaknithi president of KASIKORNBANK highlighted Bangkok's second selection as the host city for Money20/20 Asia, recognizing its status as a leading regional fintech hub.

KBank is the only Thai commercial bank showcasing its financial comglomerate’s financial innovations at the event, demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of finance through innovation and sustainability, evidenced by the success of K PLUS mobile banking and its proactive adoption of new technologies and partnerships.

Pipit also participated in an Exchange Stage panel discussion on "Legacy Banks in the New Economy," alongside other banking leaders, focusing on the drivers of digital transformation.

The panel emphasized the rapid evolution of customer preferences towards "invisible banking," the importance of understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions, and the strategic use of data.

Pipit stressed the need for banks to remain relevant, identifying three core components of digital transformation: embracing transformation at scale, speed of execution, and fostering a culture of innovation to retain talent.

“If you cannot provide the space for innovation within this organization, I can do somewhere else,” he warned, emphasizing the internal demand for a forward-thinking culture.

Vasin Vanichvoranun, executive vice president of KASIKORNBANK contributed to the "Digital Banks vs. Legacy Banks: Will 2025 Be the Tipping Point?" discussion.

Panellists acknowledged the necessity for innovation and cultural change within legacy banks for their continued success. The discussion highlighted the complementary strengths of digital and legacy banks, with traditional institutions able to leverage their established physical channels and customer relationships to offer enhanced, personalized experiences.

Vasin suggested that traditional banks can maintain their relevance by evolving into hybrid banks, combining their inherent strengths with modern digital capabilities and strategic partnerships.

He argued that digital integration is not merely about digitizing paperwork but about fundamentally rethinking service delivery to be faster and more intelligent.

Vasin also emphasized the value of legacy banks' accumulated customer data in developing personalized solutions and their ability to offer comprehensive services across multiple financial domains.

He noted the increasing complexity of the investment landscape, with investors holding numerous mutual funds and struggling with management.

"I see the potential benefit in an environment where professionals can offer more sophisticated advice and planning, even extending to lower investment segments. Legacy management systems are also adapting to this space, exploring discretionary accounts or multi-asset strategies to re-engage customers," Vasin said.

Money20/20 Asia, held from April 22-24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, is a premier global fintech exhibition and seminar, bringing together global and regional banks, payment service providers, technology leaders, investors, venture capital firms, start-ups, regulatory bodies, and media platforms.

