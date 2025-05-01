KASIKORNBANK FINANCIAL GROUP launched Orbix Group To Makes Strong Showing at Money20/20 Asia

KASIKORNBANK (KBank) Financial Group has solidified its leadership in Thailand's financial technology sector with the launch of Orbix Group at the Money20/20 Asia event in Bangkok on Tuesday (April 22nd).
This comprehensive digital asset ecosystem marks a significant step towards establishing Thailand's financial future.
This move, highlighted at the event, underscores KBank's ambition to lead in the digital asset space.
Dr Karin Boonlertvanich, executive vice president of KASIKORNBANK, stated at a press conference that Orbix Group embodies KBank Financial Group's vision to serve Thailand's entire digital asset ecosystem.
He emphasized that this launch is a significant leap in building a foundation for the future of Thai finance, with a commitment to developing a secure, reliable in alignment with Thai regulations and accessible to both retail and institutional investors. Orbix Group aims to position Thailand as a regional fintech and digital asset hub.
"Providing comprehensive services across the digital asset ecosystem will drive industry standards and foster sustainable investor confidence. Our priority is security and regulatory compliance, paving the way for a robust and sustainable digital financial system for the country," Karin said.
Orbix Group comprises five key companies designed to offer a seamless digital asset investment experience, supported by robust data protection and security technologies:
Kubix: Thailand's SEC-approved initial coin offering (ICO) portal.
Orbix Trade: A digital asset exchange attracting diverse investors.
Orbix Invest: A digital asset fund manager licensed by the Ministry of Finance under SEC supervision.
Orbix Technology: Developer and provider of Quarix, a regional blockchain infrastructure focused on real-world applications.
Orbix Custodian: Thailand's first Ministry of Finance-licensed digital asset custodial wallet provider under SEC supervision.
Outlining the past work and future plans for these five companies, Karin revealed several of Kubix’s clients are exploring and preparing to launch a broader range of digital tokens on the Kubix platform, which are expected to launch in the second half of the year.
Additionally, tokenized carbon credits remain a key focus area. Kubix is actively working in this space, exploring how to deliver efficient solutions that address industry roadblocks and create meaningful impact in the Thai market, in line with Thailand’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
In addition, Orbix Technology distinguishes itself through Quarix, the blockchain infrastructure that enables fast, real-time international transactions 24/7–as demonstrated in Project Carina with J.P. Morgan. This sets it apart from global competitors.
KBank is also developing applications to improve customer access to digital financial services.
"With our readiness to address current financial market needs, combined with reliability and accessibility, we believe the Orbix Group will achieve break-even within the next 2-3 years, driven by growing investment and revenue streams," Karin stated.
Meanwhile, Pipit Aneaknithi president of KASIKORNBANK highlighted Bangkok's second selection as the host city for Money20/20 Asia, recognizing its status as a leading regional fintech hub.
KBank is the only Thai commercial bank showcasing its financial comglomerate’s financial innovations at the event, demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of finance through innovation and sustainability, evidenced by the success of K PLUS mobile banking and its proactive adoption of new technologies and partnerships.
Pipit also participated in an Exchange Stage panel discussion on "Legacy Banks in the New Economy," alongside other banking leaders, focusing on the drivers of digital transformation.
The panel emphasized the rapid evolution of customer preferences towards "invisible banking," the importance of understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions, and the strategic use of data.
Pipit stressed the need for banks to remain relevant, identifying three core components of digital transformation: embracing transformation at scale, speed of execution, and fostering a culture of innovation to retain talent.
“If you cannot provide the space for innovation within this organization, I can do somewhere else,” he warned, emphasizing the internal demand for a forward-thinking culture.
Vasin Vanichvoranun, executive vice president of KASIKORNBANK contributed to the "Digital Banks vs. Legacy Banks: Will 2025 Be the Tipping Point?" discussion.
Panellists acknowledged the necessity for innovation and cultural change within legacy banks for their continued success. The discussion highlighted the complementary strengths of digital and legacy banks, with traditional institutions able to leverage their established physical channels and customer relationships to offer enhanced, personalized experiences.
Vasin suggested that traditional banks can maintain their relevance by evolving into hybrid banks, combining their inherent strengths with modern digital capabilities and strategic partnerships.
He argued that digital integration is not merely about digitizing paperwork but about fundamentally rethinking service delivery to be faster and more intelligent.
Vasin also emphasized the value of legacy banks' accumulated customer data in developing personalized solutions and their ability to offer comprehensive services across multiple financial domains.
He noted the increasing complexity of the investment landscape, with investors holding numerous mutual funds and struggling with management.
"I see the potential benefit in an environment where professionals can offer more sophisticated advice and planning, even extending to lower investment segments. Legacy management systems are also adapting to this space, exploring discretionary accounts or multi-asset strategies to re-engage customers," Vasin said.
Money20/20 Asia, held from April 22-24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, is a premier global fintech exhibition and seminar, bringing together global and regional banks, payment service providers, technology leaders, investors, venture capital firms, start-ups, regulatory bodies, and media platforms.