ING Bank’s ttb share sale will not affect management as it remains major shareholder with 17.5% stake

TMBThanachart Bank Plc, or ttb, has completed its fourth share buyback programme in full, purchasing shares worth 9.245 billion baht under the latest round.

The bank reported the results of the fourth buyback on June 12. The programme ran from May 25 to June 9, 2026, through a general offer at 2.26 baht per share, with a maximum budget of 9.245 billion baht.

Piti Tantakasem, chief executive officer of ttb, said the bank had bought back shares from both retail shareholders and institutional investors, reaching 100% of the approved budget.

The completion of the fourth round means ttb has now achieved 21 billion baht in total share buybacks across its first four programmes, reaching the target one year ahead of schedule.