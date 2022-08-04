Toyota to end production of Vios model in Thailand

Sales of Vios cars totalled 1,829 in the first six months of the year, compared to 10,648 of the Yaris Ativ sedan and 14,715 of the Yaris hatchback, the company said on Thursday.

The hybrid version of Yaris Ativ is expected to be launched next year.

Toyota vehicle sales in Thailand totalled 142,032 in the first six months of the year, up 21.2 per cent from the same period last year. It sold 38,894 passenger cars in the first six months, a 30.9 per cent increase.