Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

The five Zipmex firms will be protected from legal action by creditors until December 2.

The court also ordered Zipmex firms to hold Town Hall meetings with clients within the next month to inform them of the current status of Zipmex firms, the possibility of buyouts by investors, and when they will be given access to their frozen Z Wallet accounts.

The dates for the meetings will be announced via emails and websites of the Zipmex firms.

Zipmex hit trouble after it invested US$53 million worth of crypto coins deposited by Z Wallet clients in two crypto lenders, Babel Finance and Celsius, which then defaulted.