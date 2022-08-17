Covid-19 paves way for rapid growth of cloud computing

“Banking businesses are visible early adopters of digital transformation. But now many others have found that adopting digital transformation is no longer optional, but a must,” said Taveesak Saengthong, managing director of Oracle Corporation (Thailand) Co Ltd.

Taveesak cited as an example a family-run SME business that was having difficulty managing inventory. Management is an essential component of a well-functioning supply chain.

Excess inventory consumes capital and increases the risk of stock becoming obsolete, whereas insufficient inventory has a negative impact on customer service.

“The company is in the exporting business with dealers in different locations. During the Covid lockdown, they needed to manage inventory costs, but the stocks were all over the place,” he said.

Oracle Corporation (Thailand) was founded in December 1990, and provides database, tool, and application products. The company has developed innovations for cloud computing that speed up migration, provide greater stability and performance for all applications, and provide customers with all the resources.

They provide cutting-edge cloud applications with many services, such as Oracle cloud infrastructure (IaaS), Oracle cloud applications (SaaS), Oracle cloud platform (PaaS), and Oracle data cloud (DaaS).