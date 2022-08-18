Banpu firmly focused on green energy as net profit soars in first half

Banpu's chief executive officer, Somruedee Chaimongkol, said that due to the trend of increasing global energy consumption, electric power generation must be more environmentally friendly.

Banpu will be “Greener & Smarter”, with renewable energy generation and technology solutions accounting for more than half of the company's earnings by 2025, Somruedee said.

The latest development was revealed during a press conference on the company's first-half earnings on Wednesday. The company’s operational results showed record strong cash flow and net profit for the first half of 2022, with total sales revenue of US$3.029 billion, a 97 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.543 billion, a 165 per cent increase from the same period last year. Net profit rose to $682 million, up 634 per cent compared to the same period last year.