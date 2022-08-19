Queen Sirikit National Convention Center gets a new face accentuating “The Ultimate Event Platform for All” position

The reputation of the new QSNCC has already earned the trust of several major international event exhibitors and the venue has attracted new high-profile events from various countries to Thailand for the first time. These include:

Asia Pacific Leather Fair or APLF — the world's leading leather trade fair, which is usually exhibited in Hong Kong — will now be held on October 19–21, 2022 at QSNCC.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s international fruit and vegetable trade fair that was originally held in Hong Kong, is confirmed to take place on November 2-4, 2022.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB), one of the grand jewellery exhibitions with a collection of trade fairs, seminars and gemstone knowledge activities for buyers and suppliers from all around the world, was originally held in Singapore but will take place on November 2-5, 2022 at QSNCC.

Besides the aforementioned major activities and events, there are over 160 activities that have been confirmed to take place at QSNCC by 2023; for instance, MICE and upcoming lifestyle activities for the first time such as "T-Pop Concert Fest," which will feature leading Thai pop artists such as PP x Billkin, 4EVE and Bowkylion on October 29-30, 2022. In addition, Southeast Asia's biggest gaming expo "Thailand Game Show" will take place on October 21-23, 2022. Furthermore, QSNCC will be the venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference on November 13-18, 2022.

Another key highlight of the QSNCC, which seeks to become ‘The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All’ is a retail space in the context of Bangkok's first holistic active lifestyle mall under the concept of BALM (Bangkok Active Lifestyle Mall) with over 11,000 square meters of area. BALM will be the cherry on top of the new Queen Sirikit Convention Center, which is located in the heart of Bangkok, and conform to all lifestyles for both Thais and foreigners. The venue is set to turn the Rama 4–Ratchada area into another prime destination for socializing with all manner of retail conveniences, such as restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, pharmacies, sports equipment stores, IT stores, etc.

Discover the new experience of "The Ultimate World-Class Event Platform for All” at QSNCC soon. For more information, visit www.qsncc.com.

