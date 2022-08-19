Queen Sirikit National Convention Center gets a new face accentuating “The Ultimate Event Platform for All” position

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) has announced its readiness to become "The Ultimate World Class Event Platform for All” and has revealed the list of upcoming international events that are keen on moving from their original venues overseas to the newly renovated QSNCC. By highlighting the potential of the venue and its facilities, QSNCC seeks to elevate the Thai event platform and convention center to become a leader in Asia.
Sakchai Phatrapreechakul, Chief Executive Officer of N.C.C. Management & Development Co Ltd, said: "This re-opening of the new QSNCC has great potential to accommodate all kinds of events and activities as well as being suitable for all lifestyles. We are expecting that the number of visitors will be over 13 million annually, more than double the 6 million visitors per year prior to the renovation. We are no longer just a convention center but are transforming into an inspiring world class event platform for all. The new QSNCC will re-open to the public in September this year. We are convinced that there will be all kinds of event hosts and exhibitors who will choose QSNCC as their venue. This will enhance QSNCC’s reputation as an industry pioneer for both Thai and Asian event venues.”
“The new QSNCC is determined to deliver a positive impact for all Thai people. We are keen to play a crucial role in stimulating the country’s overall economic growth by driving forward relevant businesses including event organizers, hotels, shopping centers, and public transport system, all of which will greatly benefit from the advanced development of the MICE industry with a tremendously increasing number of organizers and visitors to events held at the Center, as well as bring value to the surrounding communities from various public amenities available here,” added Sakchai.
With the objective of being more than a "convention center" that facilitates "MICE," the new QSNCC has been designed to accommodate all practical needs in terms of event spaces and facilities with the ultimate flexibility and simultaneous support for all types of event functions. The center also has the ability to assist and manage all types of activities, including logistics and transportation. In addition, with the convenience of being directly connected to an MRT station, the venue is easy to reach for all comers while safety features and facilities guarantee a high quality of life in sustainable surroundings that comply with global standards.
The reputation of the new QSNCC has already earned the trust of several major international event exhibitors and the venue has attracted new high-profile events from various countries to Thailand for the first time. These include:
Besides the aforementioned major activities and events, there are over 160 activities that have been confirmed to take place at QSNCC by 2023; for instance, MICE and upcoming lifestyle activities for the first time such as "T-Pop Concert Fest," which will feature leading Thai pop artists such as PP x Billkin, 4EVE and Bowkylion on October 29-30, 2022. In addition, Southeast Asia's biggest gaming expo "Thailand Game Show" will take place on October 21-23, 2022. Furthermore, QSNCC will be the venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference on November 13-18, 2022.
Another key highlight of the QSNCC, which seeks to become ‘The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All’ is a retail space in the context of Bangkok's first holistic active lifestyle mall under the concept of BALM (Bangkok Active Lifestyle Mall) with over 11,000 square meters of area. BALM will be the cherry on top of the new Queen Sirikit Convention Center, which is located in the heart of Bangkok, and conform to all lifestyles for both Thais and foreigners. The venue is set to turn the Rama 4–Ratchada area into another prime destination for socializing with all manner of retail conveniences, such as restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, pharmacies, sports equipment stores, IT stores, etc.
Discover the new experience of "The Ultimate World-Class Event Platform for All” at QSNCC soon. For more information, visit www.qsncc.com.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
