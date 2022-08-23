Thai PM grants ‘Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022’ to Huawei Thailand’s CEO
(Bangkok, August 23, 2022) - Thai Prime Minister H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha bestows the prestigious “Prime Minister Awards – Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022” from the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to Mr. Abel Deng, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., at a ceremony event held at Santi Maitri Building Government House.
The event was chaired by officials and representatives from both public and private organizations.
At the award ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Prayut congratulated several organizations, including Huawei, on winning the award. He expressed his appreciation for Huawei's work in cultivating cybersecurity talent, sharing cybersecurity knowledge and skills, and promoting cybersecurity awareness and capabilities in Thailand.
This prestigious distinction reflects Huawei Thailand’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security, as well as raising awareness on cybersecurity and data protection across the country. Over the past 12 months, Huawei Thailand joined a series of cybersecurity-related initiatives, such as ‘Thailand National Cyber Week’ and the ‘Cyber Defense Initiative Conference’, and collaborated with the NCSA for the ‘Thailand Cyber Top Talents 2021’, the first cyber defense competition of its kind in Thailand that gathered together 800 outstanding IT students and personnel. To reinforce the skills of Thailand’s cybersecurity human resources, Huawei also sent a team of Thai representatives to the ‘Cyber SEA Game 2021’ competition that gathered teams from across ASEAN countries. The Thai team was able to achieve first place and was named the best cybersecurity team in ASEAN.
Earlier this year, the Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) at Huawei Thailand was selected for an executive-level cybersecurity training course. Last March, prior to the implementation of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), the company shared its knowledge with various government agencies as well as the private sector. On August 5, 2022, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NCSA to develop and accelerate cybersecurity skills for Thai IT personnel. Plans are underway for 4,000 trainees to benefit from practice-based learning through Huawei’s e-Lab online learning platform, including real infrastructure and hands-on cybersecurity workshops spread out over 3 years, covering the four cyber workforce levels: basic, intermediate, advanced, and expert level.
Thailand’s Cyber Security Awards were created to honor individuals and organizations who make a profound impact on improving the country’s cybersecurity. They are conferred in recognition of their commitment, leadership in their field, and sound business practices and strategies. Huawei Thailand has been recognized for its continuous efforts to address the challenges of new technologies and for updating and sharing its innovative cybersecurity solutions with academic and governmental organizations, as well as private partners.
Mr. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), congratulated Huawei Thailand and commented on the current cooperation with the IT leader on its latest award: "In today’s digital world, cybersecurity and data protection are vital to Thailand’s development and ensure our country’s journey towards Thailand 4.0. Huawei has been a reliable and dedicated partner, sharing the experience, technologies, and talent cultivation standards it has gained over years of operations.” he said.
General Prachya Chalermwat, Secretary General of the NCSA, said: "Our collaboration with Huawei Thailand, a public-private partnership, is critical in order to establish a globally trusted cyberspace in the country. We are honored to present the ‘Prime Minister Awards – Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Awards’ to five excellent private companies, including Huawei, as a leading global ICT company and solutions provider. Collaborating with all stakeholders in an open, transparent, and responsible manner will enable everyone to enjoy all the benefits brought by technological advances.”
“It is a great honor and privilege to accept the ‘Prime Minister Awards – Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022’ on behalf of Huawei Technologies,” said Mr. Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand, during the award ceremony. “At Huawei, we value long-term partnerships. We continue to collaborate with government organizations, academic institutions, and partners who share our vision of bringing Thailand to the forefront of the digital age while ensuring the highest possible cybersecurity protection levels. We will continue to help raise awareness and share best security practices and procedures through initiatives such as the ‘Thailand Cyber Top Talents’ and the ‘Cyber SEA Game’ competitions. In line with our policy 'Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand”, we will make every effort possible and use all available resources to help the country move forward to Thailand 4.0 and become a secure digital hub in the Asia Pacific region.”