Thai PM grants ‘Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022’ to Huawei Thailand’s CEO

The event was chaired by officials and representatives from both public and private organizations.

At the award ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Prayut congratulated several organizations, including Huawei, on winning the award. He expressed his appreciation for Huawei's work in cultivating cybersecurity talent, sharing cybersecurity knowledge and skills, and promoting cybersecurity awareness and capabilities in Thailand.

This prestigious distinction reflects Huawei Thailand’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security, as well as raising awareness on cybersecurity and data protection across the country. Over the past 12 months, Huawei Thailand joined a series of cybersecurity-related initiatives, such as ‘Thailand National Cyber Week’ and the ‘Cyber Defense Initiative Conference’, and collaborated with the NCSA for the ‘Thailand Cyber Top Talents 2021’, the first cyber defense competition of its kind in Thailand that gathered together 800 outstanding IT students and personnel. To reinforce the skills of Thailand’s cybersecurity human resources, Huawei also sent a team of Thai representatives to the ‘Cyber SEA Game 2021’ competition that gathered teams from across ASEAN countries. The Thai team was able to achieve first place and was named the best cybersecurity team in ASEAN.



