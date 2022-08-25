Siam Piwat partners with DITP to promote Thai fashion to the world stage, making successful debut of Sawasdee KL at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

ICONCRAFT is one of the three brands opened in Pavilion Bukit Jalil recently from Thailand’s award winning and leading real estate and retail developer, Siam Piwat, under the collaboration with Pavilion Group, owner and operator of high-end department stores in Malaysia.

Siam Piwat, owner and operator of world-class projects such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, launched ICONCRAFT as a hub of inspiration that showcases the height of Thai craftsmanship to the world and present local wisdom in a new perspective. It is a door of opportunity for over 800 Thai craftsmen, designers and local communities across Thailand and seeks to forge path towards modern trade and promote Thai brands to be known and recognized on the global stage.

Mrs Parisa Chatnilbandhu, Senior Director of Retail Concept Shop, Siam Piwat Co. Ltd. said “ICONCRAFT has a mission to promote Thai craftsmen and local wisdom in a new angle of creative craftsmanship. With an aim to support the innovation capabilities and quality development for Thai artisans, we have collaborated with both domestic and international strong partners to open opportunity for Thai craftsmen to excel to their upmost capability and ultimately to share wonders with craft admirers. Sawasdee KL helps ICONCRAFT to achieve this.”