The culinary event of the year “Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants 2022 by Koktail Presented by Siam Paragon” at Parc Paragon on Aug 27-28

The event partners with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Siam Paragon, Jagota, distributor of trend setting and bespoke food solutions for professionals; Megatix, Thailand’s leading ticketing platform; TikTok and TPN Group Thailand a catering industry producing high-quality stainless kitchen equipment; ONESIAM SuperApp will offer special privileges to event goers.

Ticket enquiries can also be directed to Koktail Magazine directly at Khun Jitkasem at [email protected] Entry may be possible on the day of the event without pre-booking only if there is space available inside the marquee.

Mr Nigel Oakins, founder of “Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail” dining guide said, “We are proud that Siam Paragon shares our vision to bring Thailand’s culinary excellence to the forefront through hosting our first food festival ‘Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail 2022 Presented by Siam Paragon’ while the dining guide includes leading restaurants from every region of the country, based on a series of criteria under the supervision of Mr Christopher Watson, a respected food-industry veteran, and his team of food critics. He has lent us his expertise to ensure that is a credible manual of global culinary and service standards that will be a perfect dining companion to all food enthusiasts. We are also excited that the TAT has joined us a sponsoring partner as they have been the leading agency in the promotion of Thailand as gourmet food destination.”

Mrs Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Siam Paragon Business Unit, Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd, remarked, “As a ‘World Class Food Destination’ and uber experience creator, Siam Paragon is therefore organizing Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail Presented by Siam Paragon to offer an outstanding culinary experience to food enthusiasts. It also affirms Thailand’s position as a top tourist destination. Food is recognized as a soft power that has helped to put Thailand on the global tourism map, and this event will showcase Thailand’s readiness to welcome tourists after the long hiatus from the pandemic. The event is expected to boost the economy and highlight the restaurant industry, while visitors will have the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from 25+ top restaurants in Thailand within one single venue. We also offer exclusive privileges for our ONESIAM SuperApp. New subscribers who download the app and apply for VIZ members at the event will be complemented with a 100-baht top-up for food and beverage purchases at the event. Existing VIZ members will be offered a free scoop of Haagen-Dazs ice cream at the event.”



