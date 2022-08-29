SCBX earns first-time “Investment Grade” credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch, underscoring its solid foundation

Bangkok, August 29 – SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) has had its credit rating published for the first time by international rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Moody's has issued SCBX a "Baa2" Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Rating, while Fitch has assigned SCBX a "BBB" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating. SCBX is the first financial holding company in Thailand to be rated "Investment Grade”, which reflects SCBX's solid financial position and prudent risk management framework by global standards. It also bolsters confidence in SCBX's plan to transform the company into a regional financial technology group creating long-term value and sustainable growth.

Both Moody's and Fitch regard SCBX as an "Investment Grade" issuer. SCBX's ascent to become the ultimate parent of the group is reflected in its solid governance framework, robust capital and liquidity management, and resilience in the face of adverse conditions, all of which contribute to its strong credit ratings.



