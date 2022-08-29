SCBX earns first-time “Investment Grade” credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch, underscoring its solid foundation
Establishing confidence in the "Mothership" strategy to become a regional financial technology group
Bangkok, August 29 – SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) has had its credit rating published for the first time by international rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Moody's has issued SCBX a "Baa2" Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Rating, while Fitch has assigned SCBX a "BBB" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating. SCBX is the first financial holding company in Thailand to be rated "Investment Grade”, which reflects SCBX's solid financial position and prudent risk management framework by global standards. It also bolsters confidence in SCBX's plan to transform the company into a regional financial technology group creating long-term value and sustainable growth.
Both Moody's and Fitch regard SCBX as an "Investment Grade" issuer. SCBX's ascent to become the ultimate parent of the group is reflected in its solid governance framework, robust capital and liquidity management, and resilience in the face of adverse conditions, all of which contribute to its strong credit ratings.
SCBX has established a solid financial foundation with a vision to be a regional financial technology group. The company's long-term objectives include amassing a client base of over 200 million, operating as a platform that connects the ecosystem at home and abroad, joining the high-growth consumer loan market, and integrating the digital asset business into the group to generate value rapidly.
Manop Sangiambut, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer of SCBX, said "We are delighted to have received solid "Investment Grade" credit ratings from reputable international rating agencies. This rating will be crucial for our fundraising in the future. We are confident that this development will broaden investor confidence in the company. SCBX will continue to build financial strength in order to invest and create shareholder value in the foreseeable future.”