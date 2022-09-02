  True-Dtac merger deal still in chaos; Chula president urged to investigate its merger survey after widespread doubts in transparency

2. Issue of business merger impact analysis

It is well known and of great interest to the general public that the business merger between True and Dtac is one of the largest ever mergers in the country's history. It will give rise to a new company with market share in mobile phones of over 50%, in terms of both users and revenues, as well as industry. Most importantly, it will reduce big operators in the market, which currently has severe competition between three operators, to just two. This is a state of monopoly, impacting service users who will shoulder the burdens of more expensive service charges. The two big service providers will have no further incentive to compete, particularly on price. In a study from TDRI, a large number of academics from all around the country, consumers associations and organizations, and the general public have expressed opinions objecting to the merger or disagreeing with it. Even the study of NBTC's Economic Subcommittee, established for this express purpose, had an opinion in the same direction.

However, it appeared that the opinion of Chula Unisearch had failed to demonstrate an analysis or opinion on this impact in any clear way. Moreover, it had the characteristic of inclining in favour of the merger, by invoking various benefits such as economies of scale, more efficient access to network signal, better coverage, building resilience into the network quality, and providing greater convenience to consumers from an increased number of after-sales service outlets, etc. All of these points are the benefits of the service provider and overlook the severe impacts on the general public of service users. This report, besides having issues of research quality and professionalism, also raised doubts and suspicions about its ultimate objective, as to whether it really was fulfilling the needs of the Office of NBTC, its client, or vested interests in this business merger, if it comes to fruition.

The NT State Enterprise Union group were acting as concerned members of the public with this criticism which had occurred. Chulalongkorn University is an institution with a long-standing high reputation among educational establishments, as a leading national center of knowledge, producing personnel with quality and ethics, to bring prosperity and progress to the country and benefit the people. It is also a highly credible organization with the trust of the people for over 100 years since its foundation. Issuing studies or reports in the university's name implicate the university and the reputation of other faculties. Operations should be circumspect and neutral according to universally accepted academic principles. They should be able to justify their opinions, the results of their research and or object constructively. This particularly applies to research or reports with impacting on the general public of mobile phone service users, who are most people in the country.





Therefore, the NT State Enterprise Union group requested the university to conduct an investigation on procedure for taking on work, and on the research procedures or academic research reports from Chula Unisearch. These should be transparent and according to academic principles and the principles of research. They should be conducted in an appropriate time frame, and they should yield quality results without any suspicions attached, to maintain the good reputation of Chulalongkorn University.

