C.P. Group prepares Thai youths to join One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester, United Kingdom

The One Young World 2022 Summit has set five topics to be discussed by young delegates from 190 countries as follows: Conflict Prevention, Gender Equality, Oceans, Ethical Leadership, and Health.

Mr Dinosao Phantharit, 20, an undergraduate student in English major at Thaksin University under C.P.’s scholarship programme, said “I am interested in Oceans topic because in the past several years I have witnessed major changes in my hometown. I believed it is not too late for everyone to work together and find ways to tackle the plastic waste and environmental problems.”

Ms Chanita Sae-ngow, 27, from True Corporation Plc, said she is especially interested in the Health topic and wanted to be a voice of underprivileged people to drive the works of public and private sectors, as well as non-profit organisations, to create equal services in public health for all.

Ms Tarinee Thongchatchaval, 21, an undergraduate student in Economics at Chulalongkorn University and an intern at CPF, said that she is also interested in the Health topic, as she believed that a good environment, excellent education and quality wellbeing will bring about good health and security to the community.

Ms Thammaporn Kaewmanee, 27, from Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), said she would focus on the topic of Ethical Leadership, as she wanted to establish awareness in ethical leadership at organizational and community levels. “When we become the example of change, then we can bring about the changes in other levels,” she said.

Mr Bancha Chawpraknoi, 25, a customer service officer from True Corporation Plc, said that he is interested in the Gender Equality topic, as he believed that everyone is capable of achieving extraordinary goals if they have passion. He also wanted to invite all parties to push for changes to support the LGBTQ community.

Mr Preedit Sukontachard, FR Club assistant regional manager at Siam Makro, said that he is also interested in the Gender Equality topic. “The important moral is to accept each individual regardless of their race, religion, or sexuality, as everyone has the power and value within themselves,” he said.

C.P. Group under the leadership of CEO Suphachai Chearavanont has been supporting Thai youths to participate in the One Young World Summit since 2015. For seven years, new generation young leaders from C.P. organisations and the general public have been selected to join the summit that aims to drive the sustainable development of the world. This year, 24 delegates came from the Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All, Makro, Lotus, True Corporation, Chulalongkorn and Thaksin universities. So far, C.P. Group has supported 165 young leaders under the One Young World project.

“The world today is facing crises and challenges in the economy, war conflict, pandemic, and environmental issues. I believe that to create a sustainable world, we need to train new generation leaders to be change-makers who possess both passion and a mindset to help the world with shared love and sympathy,” said Suphachai. “C.P. Group realised the importance of supporting young leaders to become a crucial part in solving global issues and bringing about changes for a better future. The One Young World stage will help educate and inspire Thai youths to become new generation changer-makers for Thailand and our world.”

The One Young World Summit is held annually since the first event was organised in 2010 in the United Kingdom. Thailand hosted the summit in 2015. Each year, about 1,300 participants aged ranging from 18-30 years will be invited to participate in the international forum to discuss solutions for global issues including the environment, human rights, and poverty. So far, over 6,000 youths from 196 countries worldwide have participated in the project.

