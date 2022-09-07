C.P. Group prepares Thai youths to join One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester, United Kingdom
Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), uses four aspects of modern-day challenges to inspire next-generation youths who will be Thailand’s delegates in the One Young World 2022 Summit, while urging them to exchange ideas with representatives from other countries for a sustainable world.
C.P. Group recently held an event called C.P. One Young World 2022: "Call to Action" at True Tower on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to prepare 24 Thai youths who will be Thailand’s delegates to participate in the One Young World 2022 Summit, scheduled between September 5-8 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
The summit will be joined by world-class leaders and important figures such as Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations; Paul Polman, co-founder & chair of IMAGINE, a for-benefit company and foundation that mobilises business leaders around the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and CEOs of leading international companies such as L'Oréal, Deloitte, and Asahi. Young representatives from 190 countries will exchange their views and experiences during the meeting that aims to create sustainable changes at national and global levels.
The C.P. One Young World 2022: “Call to Action” event was led by C.P. Group’s CEO Suphachai Chearavanont, who helped inspire Thai youths to be the change-makers for the sustainable development of Thailand and the world. The CEO has pointed out challenges in four aspects in the post Covid-19 era that the world is facing, namely the equality issue, the digital transformation, climate change, and the disruptive world. He called on young people to tackle these issues and find suitable solutions urgently.
Suphachai urged 24 Thai youths to exchange ideas with other countries’ delegates and cultivate experiences during the summit in the UK, which will be beneficial for the future development of Thailand. He also tasked each of the 24 delegates to come up with ideas of change in the areas they are interested in.
To be an inspiration to Thai delegates, Suphachai said he wanted to see changes for sustainability in two aspects: 1) All stock exchange markets worldwide should set sustainability indicators and require sustainability reports from all private companies, which would lead to a massive drive in sustainable development from the private sector, and 2) An education reform. The CEO said he believed that the most effective change-makers are today’s youths, therefore a reform in education is a must to prepare next-generation people to become change-makers and drive society forward.
The One Young World 2022 Summit has set five topics to be discussed by young delegates from 190 countries as follows: Conflict Prevention, Gender Equality, Oceans, Ethical Leadership, and Health.
Mr Dinosao Phantharit, 20, an undergraduate student in English major at Thaksin University under C.P.’s scholarship programme, said “I am interested in Oceans topic because in the past several years I have witnessed major changes in my hometown. I believed it is not too late for everyone to work together and find ways to tackle the plastic waste and environmental problems.”
Ms Chanita Sae-ngow, 27, from True Corporation Plc, said she is especially interested in the Health topic and wanted to be a voice of underprivileged people to drive the works of public and private sectors, as well as non-profit organisations, to create equal services in public health for all.
Ms Tarinee Thongchatchaval, 21, an undergraduate student in Economics at Chulalongkorn University and an intern at CPF, said that she is also interested in the Health topic, as she believed that a good environment, excellent education and quality wellbeing will bring about good health and security to the community.
Ms Thammaporn Kaewmanee, 27, from Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), said she would focus on the topic of Ethical Leadership, as she wanted to establish awareness in ethical leadership at organizational and community levels. “When we become the example of change, then we can bring about the changes in other levels,” she said.
Mr Bancha Chawpraknoi, 25, a customer service officer from True Corporation Plc, said that he is interested in the Gender Equality topic, as he believed that everyone is capable of achieving extraordinary goals if they have passion. He also wanted to invite all parties to push for changes to support the LGBTQ community.
Mr Preedit Sukontachard, FR Club assistant regional manager at Siam Makro, said that he is also interested in the Gender Equality topic. “The important moral is to accept each individual regardless of their race, religion, or sexuality, as everyone has the power and value within themselves,” he said.
C.P. Group under the leadership of CEO Suphachai Chearavanont has been supporting Thai youths to participate in the One Young World Summit since 2015. For seven years, new generation young leaders from C.P. organisations and the general public have been selected to join the summit that aims to drive the sustainable development of the world. This year, 24 delegates came from the Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All, Makro, Lotus, True Corporation, Chulalongkorn and Thaksin universities. So far, C.P. Group has supported 165 young leaders under the One Young World project.
“The world today is facing crises and challenges in the economy, war conflict, pandemic, and environmental issues. I believe that to create a sustainable world, we need to train new generation leaders to be change-makers who possess both passion and a mindset to help the world with shared love and sympathy,” said Suphachai. “C.P. Group realised the importance of supporting young leaders to become a crucial part in solving global issues and bringing about changes for a better future. The One Young World stage will help educate and inspire Thai youths to become new generation changer-makers for Thailand and our world.”
The One Young World Summit is held annually since the first event was organised in 2010 in the United Kingdom. Thailand hosted the summit in 2015. Each year, about 1,300 participants aged ranging from 18-30 years will be invited to participate in the international forum to discuss solutions for global issues including the environment, human rights, and poverty. So far, over 6,000 youths from 196 countries worldwide have participated in the project.