Both Orange Line bidders pass technical qualification test

The MRTA cancelled the first round of bidding to change the terms of reference (ToR) for bidding on grounds that the winner would have to both operate the railway and build the western extension, which would require special construction techniques. The new ToR requires the bidder to submit a technical envelop first for consideration.

The BTSC filed a lawsuit against the cancellation of the first round of bidding and won the case but the Administrative Court did not stay the second round of bidding.

The BTSC’s plea for the court to issue an injunction to suspend the second round of bidding was also rejected by the Central Administrative Court. The BTSC has also filed a lawsuit against the second round of bidding, but the court has yet to make a ruling.

The 35.9km-long Orange Line is divided into eastern and western sections. The eastern section from Thai Cultural Centre to Minburi is 22.5km long with 10 underground stations and seven elevated stations. It is under construction.

The western section stretches from the Thai Cultural Centre to Bang Khunnon with a length of 13.4km and 11 underground stations.

The winner of the bid would sign a private public partnership contract to operate the entire route after building the western section.

It is expected the MRTA would announce the final winner soon so that the contract could be signed within this year.