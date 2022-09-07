Both Orange Line bidders pass technical qualification test
The two companies bidding to operate the Orange Line railway and build its western section have passed the technical qualification requirement, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said on Wednesday.
The MRTA announced on its website that the technical proposals of both Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), which operates the MRT system, as well as Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Group were acceptable.
In the second round of bidding, the MRTA had required bidders to submit two envelops – one with technical proposals and another with the pricing. The price quotation would be considered only if the bid passed the screening on their technical proposals.
The MRTA had called on bidders to tender their envelops on July 27. The BEM and ITD groups were the only two bidders.
Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the Skytrain, which participated in the first round of bidding, did not take part in the bidding.
The MRTA cancelled the first round of bidding to change the terms of reference (ToR) for bidding on grounds that the winner would have to both operate the railway and build the western extension, which would require special construction techniques. The new ToR requires the bidder to submit a technical envelop first for consideration.
The BTSC filed a lawsuit against the cancellation of the first round of bidding and won the case but the Administrative Court did not stay the second round of bidding.
The BTSC’s plea for the court to issue an injunction to suspend the second round of bidding was also rejected by the Central Administrative Court. The BTSC has also filed a lawsuit against the second round of bidding, but the court has yet to make a ruling.
The 35.9km-long Orange Line is divided into eastern and western sections. The eastern section from Thai Cultural Centre to Minburi is 22.5km long with 10 underground stations and seven elevated stations. It is under construction.
The western section stretches from the Thai Cultural Centre to Bang Khunnon with a length of 13.4km and 11 underground stations.
The winner of the bid would sign a private public partnership contract to operate the entire route after building the western section.
It is expected the MRTA would announce the final winner soon so that the contract could be signed within this year.