Centara Korat opens to guests with eye on invigorating local economy, tourism

“We are committed to strengthening the local economy and tourism and have equipped our hotel with facilities to meet the needs of every traveller with the goal of becoming the best international-standard hotel in Korat,” he said.

“Centara Korat will play an important role in attracting visitors to the destination, which is a key gateway to Isaan and the region’s main provinces,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“We see the potential and charm of the province and we have been committed to delivering Centara Korat so that everyone near and far can experience a locally inspired hotel of international standard,” said Phoom Chirathivat, head of Hotels and Alternative Investment at Central Pattana.

“We hope our project will help strengthen the Northeastern region as an economic centre of the country,” he said.

“We believe our hotel business can have a significant impact by creating jobs, bringing more opportunities and elevating the lives of people in Korat. Our hotel is ready to serve everyone and deliver an exceptional experience for every traveller,” he added.

Centara Korat is the latest offering from Centara, which continues to introduce its unique brand of Thai-style hospitality to new destinations across Thailand and the Middle East.

Further expansion is planned, with the company intending to open new hotels and resorts in Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, the Maldives, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cko and www.centarahotelsresorts.com, for more information.