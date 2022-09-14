Centara Korat opens to guests with eye on invigorating local economy, tourism
Central Pattana and Centara Hotels & Resorts are spreading their wings, opening Centara Korat in their latest venture in a bid to strengthen the local economy and boost tourism in Nakhon Ratchasima under the attractive concept of “Business + Leisure”.
Centara Korat features “complete facilities” to push the potential of the destination as a “MICE City”, promoting the capability to host MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events to stimulate Korat’s economy and tourism, the company said.
Centara Korat comprises:
- 217 hotel rooms that include a daybed for relaxation and a dining table – unique from other hotels. Standard rooms are available and all rooms include cutlery.
- Dining destination: A “superior dining experience” at the House of Kin, an all-day dining restaurant that serves three-meal buffets and a rooftop bar with 360-degree views
- Comprehensive meeting facilities: meeting rooms have a total combined area of 1,000 square metres and can seat up to 1,000 people. The ballroom can accommodate up to 650 guests for cocktail parties. Additionally, there are four smaller meeting rooms.
According to the company, Central Pattana is moving into “a new future with the purpose to create and develop quality sites with care for the community and environment while driving the economy”.
“Central Pattana has pioneered our first mixed-use development in Nakhon Ratchasim, a complete lifestyle centre comprising Central Korat shopping centre, Escent Korat condominiums, and Centara Korat hotel,” said Surang Jirattigalachote, head of Hotel Development.
“We are committed to strengthening the local economy and tourism and have equipped our hotel with facilities to meet the needs of every traveller with the goal of becoming the best international-standard hotel in Korat,” he said.
“Centara Korat will play an important role in attracting visitors to the destination, which is a key gateway to Isaan and the region’s main provinces,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.
“We see the potential and charm of the province and we have been committed to delivering Centara Korat so that everyone near and far can experience a locally inspired hotel of international standard,” said Phoom Chirathivat, head of Hotels and Alternative Investment at Central Pattana.
“We hope our project will help strengthen the Northeastern region as an economic centre of the country,” he said.
“We believe our hotel business can have a significant impact by creating jobs, bringing more opportunities and elevating the lives of people in Korat. Our hotel is ready to serve everyone and deliver an exceptional experience for every traveller,” he added.
Centara Korat is the latest offering from Centara, which continues to introduce its unique brand of Thai-style hospitality to new destinations across Thailand and the Middle East.
Further expansion is planned, with the company intending to open new hotels and resorts in Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, the Maldives, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cko and www.centarahotelsresorts.com, for more information.