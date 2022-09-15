Over 7,000 jobs to be created as Marriott plans major expansion in Thailand

"The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world opened in Phulay Bay [Krabi, Thailand] in 2008, and there are several luxury projects in the pipeline, which align with the government's effort to market Thailand as a premium destination, attracting quality travellers. We recently signed a deal with AWC to open The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok Riverside in 2026," Capuano added.

Besides, the Marriott group discovered an intriguing fact: people prefer to buy for the experience rather than the product. The company recently discovered that as a result of the pandemic, travellers are more aware of the impacts they leave when they travel. According to some studies, travellers are more willing to spend money on more purposeful travel.

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, added that the change in consumer behaviour had led the group to launch the "Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy" project last year.

The project will work with local communities or government-certified organisations to arrange a one-day trip for hotel guests to learn about local culture or to help preserve the local environment.

"One of the popular activities is coral planting in the Maldives," Menon elaborated. "The ‘Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy’ project now has nearly to 100 hotels. Nine of them are already available in a Thai resort, with more on the way."

Craig S Smith, group president and managing director, International Division Marriott International, added that because of the group's policy of putting people first, when the travel industry shows signs of recovery, they will not face a labour shortage. The majority of their employees previously worked for Marriott.

However, Smith stated that Marriott has been collaborating with local colleges and universities in order to attract more young people to the hospitality industry.

Marriott International is a leading multinational corporation that operates hotels, executive apartments, and luxurious residences around the world. Today, the company owns over 8,100 properties in 131 countries, including luxury brands Ritz-Carlton and St Regis.

