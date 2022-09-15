Over 7,000 jobs to be created as Marriott plans major expansion in Thailand
Marriott International plans to build more than 36 hotels and executive apartments in Thailand over the next four to five years, creating more than 7,000 jobs.
The board unanimously agreed on the potential for exponential recovery in Thailand's tourism industry, the CEO of Marriott International, Anthony Capuano, said.
He stated during an exclusive interview with a group of media that Thailand's tourism industry has simply followed the global recovery trend of many countries easing travel restrictions and reopening borders.
However, when compared to other countries in Southeast Asia, Thailand's recovery is one of the fastest, he said.
Travels to Thailand have seen a big jump since the country lifted mandatory quarantine upon arrival at the end of last year. Thailand welcomed 4.79 million international visitors between January 2022 and September 3, 2022, and reports indicate that the government hopes to attract at least 10 million visitors.
Domestic travel is becoming a significant market that cannot be ignored. The government’s "We Travel Together" stimulus programme has boosted travel numbers.
"We are strongly optimistic about the future of travel and are committed to expanding our presence in Thailand in accordance with Thailand's long-term vision. Thailand is rich in culture and tradition, as well as diverse natural resources and warm and friendly people," Capuano said.
The group has 36 under-construction hotels and executive apartments on the list to open nationwide, indicating positive growth. Ten of them will be officially launched by the end of next year.
Capuano said when all hotels and executive apartments are fully operational, they would create over 7,000 new jobs.
There are currently 47 Marriott properties in Thailand, including hotels and residences, covering key tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pattaya, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Hua Hin, Cha-am, Pranburi, Samui, Phuket, Khao Lak, and Krabi. The company now employs approximately 9,000 people.
He said that Marriott would target the luxury premium market.
"The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world opened in Phulay Bay [Krabi, Thailand] in 2008, and there are several luxury projects in the pipeline, which align with the government's effort to market Thailand as a premium destination, attracting quality travellers. We recently signed a deal with AWC to open The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok Riverside in 2026," Capuano added.
Besides, the Marriott group discovered an intriguing fact: people prefer to buy for the experience rather than the product. The company recently discovered that as a result of the pandemic, travellers are more aware of the impacts they leave when they travel. According to some studies, travellers are more willing to spend money on more purposeful travel.
Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, added that the change in consumer behaviour had led the group to launch the "Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy" project last year.
The project will work with local communities or government-certified organisations to arrange a one-day trip for hotel guests to learn about local culture or to help preserve the local environment.
"One of the popular activities is coral planting in the Maldives," Menon elaborated. "The ‘Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy’ project now has nearly to 100 hotels. Nine of them are already available in a Thai resort, with more on the way."
Craig S Smith, group president and managing director, International Division Marriott International, added that because of the group's policy of putting people first, when the travel industry shows signs of recovery, they will not face a labour shortage. The majority of their employees previously worked for Marriott.
However, Smith stated that Marriott has been collaborating with local colleges and universities in order to attract more young people to the hospitality industry.
Marriott International is a leading multinational corporation that operates hotels, executive apartments, and luxurious residences around the world. Today, the company owns over 8,100 properties in 131 countries, including luxury brands Ritz-Carlton and St Regis.