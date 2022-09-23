Bitkub emphasizes the importance of Web3.0 and trending technology at Huawei Connect 2022 event

In addition, it is an honor for Bitkub Blockchain Technology to have been invited to join this event, led by CEO, Mr Passakorn Pannok to share some useful information about Web3.0 and blockchain technology in the keynote speech. The detail of the keynote is concluded as follows:

1. The Evolution of Website - Earlier, only a few users could access Web1.0 and it is the beginning of the website era that functions as one-way communication with support from Javascript and Html. After a few years, Web2.0 has become very famous which highlights the user-generated content and interoperability of the end-users; we can communicate with each other in two-way communication. Now, it is the beginning of the Web3.0 era, with the integration of blockchain technology, we can virtually own the content and the digital asset; it enables a trustless society by getting rid of the middleman.

2. GameFi and Metaverse Concept - Mr Passakorn also emphasized the role of GameFi and Metaverse which will generate more real use-cases on Web3.0. The users can truly own the digital asset and interact with each other to create a mini digital economy within the platforms.

3. Social DAO Concept - The concept of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) was constructed by using the source code. It is a type of bottom-up organization with no central authority. The smart contract was implemented into the structure and coded to govern the community to get rid of some human errors decision.