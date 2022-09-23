Bitkub emphasizes the importance of Web3.0 and trending technology at Huawei Connect 2022 event
Bangkok, September 23, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of Web3.0 and the trending technology at Huawei Connect 2022 event.
It is an honor for Mr Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., to be a part of this event and share some useful information about the evolution of websites and trending technology.
The 7th annual flagship event for Huawei for the global ICT industry was organized in Bangkok and the theme of this year is called “Unleash Digital”. There are over 10,000 ICT industry experts and partners who join the event to demonstrate, explore and build up stronger digital technology and community.
In addition, it is an honor for Bitkub Blockchain Technology to have been invited to join this event, led by CEO, Mr Passakorn Pannok to share some useful information about Web3.0 and blockchain technology in the keynote speech. The detail of the keynote is concluded as follows:
1. The Evolution of Website - Earlier, only a few users could access Web1.0 and it is the beginning of the website era that functions as one-way communication with support from Javascript and Html. After a few years, Web2.0 has become very famous which highlights the user-generated content and interoperability of the end-users; we can communicate with each other in two-way communication. Now, it is the beginning of the Web3.0 era, with the integration of blockchain technology, we can virtually own the content and the digital asset; it enables a trustless society by getting rid of the middleman.
2. GameFi and Metaverse Concept - Mr Passakorn also emphasized the role of GameFi and Metaverse which will generate more real use-cases on Web3.0. The users can truly own the digital asset and interact with each other to create a mini digital economy within the platforms.
3. Social DAO Concept - The concept of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) was constructed by using the source code. It is a type of bottom-up organization with no central authority. The smart contract was implemented into the structure and coded to govern the community to get rid of some human errors decision.
4. Web 3.0 and DApp on Bitkub Chain - At the present, there are several decentralized applications (DApp) on Bitkub Chain which are
4.1 Bitkub NEXT - The decentralized digital wallet on Bitkub Chain which is available for 80 countries worldwide. Currently, there are more than 1 million users already registered in the wallet.
4.2 Bitkub NFT - The primary non-fungible token (NFT) platform that uses blockchain technology for data storage and maintains transaction records and allows users to virtually own the digital assets (NFT).
4.3 Bitkub Social DAO - Allow the users to vote and participate in the activities by using blockchain technology to record the voting polls. This will add more utilities to the NFT as well.
4.4 EarnKUB - The platform on Bitkub Chain, allows the users to claim rewards as KUB Coin or other special NFTs from accomplishing the mission in both the physical and digital world such as attending events or holding NFTs.
4.5 Bitkub Metaverse - The land beyond imagination, opens for you to enjoy a new dimension of experience. It will be a place consisting of many businesses, entertainment, tourism, culture, and education. Bitkub Metaverse will utilize a state-of-art of technology like Web3 and blockchain to provide a futuristic experience.
5. The Efficiency of Bitkub Chain with the support from Huawei Cloud - Huawei Cloud is the first Web3.0 solution on Bitkub Chain. It is a service for building Web3.0 solutions, which 90% of Bitkub Chain’s infrastructure and 70% of official projects use Huawei Cloud Elastic Cloud Server (ECS) and this could reduce costs by 35%.
