Central opens membership store of ‘affordable premium imports’ to beat price crisis

Stephane Coum, Central Retail Food Group CEO, said Tops Club will be the first store of its kind in Southeast Asia when it opens on Wednesday (September 28).

Tops CLUB will be an exclusive source of premier brands from all over the world, with new additions weekly, he said.

The stores will sell five categories of products: dried groceries and beverages, fresh food and ingredients, alcohol, general goods including sports equipment and pet products, and household goods.

Of the 3,500-plus items on shelves, 75 per cent will be imported while the remainder – including chicken, eggs, and some local fruit – will be sourced from domestic producers.