THAI has repaid THB1.67 billion debt on time, five unused planes to be sold

The repayment by the financially troubled national flag carrier included the principal amount and accrued interest for the period June 15 to September 14, according to him.

Suvadhana said that the administrators of THAI’s debt restructuring plan had made the payment to its creditors under court-ordered conditions.

As of August 15, a total of 1.67 billion baht has been repaid without any defaults, the acting CEO said.

Regarding the sale of THAI assets approved by the court, THAI has received US$114,000 (about 4.3 million baht) for two plane engines, representing 80 per cent of the price, Suvadhana said.